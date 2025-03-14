Renasant Bank Sells 11,612 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,702,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

