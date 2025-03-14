Renasant Bank Sells 4,697 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Renasant Bank cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after buying an additional 551,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IJR stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

