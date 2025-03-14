Renasant Bank Sells 89 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Renasant Bank cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.86.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

