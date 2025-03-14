Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Onsemi stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onsemi alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 75.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $2,147,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.