Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teradyne stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $85.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 87.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 30.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

