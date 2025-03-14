Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HII opened at $195.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $294.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

