Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 1,228.3% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.64. Repsol has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.4951 dividend. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

Separately, UBS Group cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Repsol

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.