Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238,573 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $40,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 848.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 331,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,095.04. This trade represents a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

