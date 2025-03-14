Richard N. Massey Purchases 100,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALIT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alight by 3,543.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alight by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Alight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

