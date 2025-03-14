Roth Capital Forecasts Quest Resource Q4 Earnings

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Resource in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

QRHC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quest Resource by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

