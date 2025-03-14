Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $633.00 to $667.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

CHE traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,362. Chemed has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $42,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

