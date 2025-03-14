RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

