RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMCR opened at $29.82 on Friday. Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $33.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.74.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

