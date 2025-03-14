RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,490 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

