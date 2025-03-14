RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $679.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

