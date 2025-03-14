RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 7,699 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

