Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 220.3% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sanlam Stock Performance

SLLDY stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.17. 18,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,578. Sanlam has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65.

Sanlam Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.31. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

