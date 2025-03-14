Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,545 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $166,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

