Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

