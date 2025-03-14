Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
