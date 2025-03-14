Savills (LON:SVS) Issues Earnings Results

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Savills had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.93%.
Savills Stock Up 4.4 %
Savills stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 881 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,298 ($16.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,032.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,081.76.
About Savills
Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savills
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.