Savills (LON:SVS) Issues Earnings Results

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Savills had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Savills Stock Up 4.4 %

Savills stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 881 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,298 ($16.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,032.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,081.76.

About Savills

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

