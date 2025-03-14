Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.68. 42,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 240,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Scholastic Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $545.72 million, a PE ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Scholastic Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Scholastic by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 58.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.