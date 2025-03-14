Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.68. 42,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 240,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $545.72 million, a PE ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
