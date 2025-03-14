Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

