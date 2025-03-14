Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 138,047 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 941,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.