Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,349 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 239,773 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

