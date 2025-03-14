Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,326 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HP by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $116,031,000 after buying an additional 2,105,104 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after buying an additional 1,455,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

