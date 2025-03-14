Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lennar by 258.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,774,000 after purchasing an additional 356,731 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,774.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

