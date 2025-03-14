Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100,714 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,714 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

