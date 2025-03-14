Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 942 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.22. The company has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.