Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.0 %

CW opened at $314.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.81 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.85 and a 200-day moving average of $344.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total value of $924,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 15,935 shares valued at $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

