Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

