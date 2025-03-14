Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $6.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

