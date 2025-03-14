Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MCRB. StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 807,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,801. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

