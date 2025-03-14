Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports.

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 444.40 ($5.76) on Friday. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 393.66.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts forecast that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

