Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increases By 236.2%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLVLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VLVLY traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.30. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.6823 per share. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

