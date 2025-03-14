Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Increases By 320.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BKQNY stock remained flat at $7.96 during midday trading on Friday. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

