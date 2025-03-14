Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Increases By 320.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
BKQNY stock remained flat at $7.96 during midday trading on Friday. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.
About Bank of Queensland
