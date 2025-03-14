Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Increases By 171.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,066. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

