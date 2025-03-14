Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Increases By 171.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,066. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
