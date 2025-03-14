Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 227.0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 227.0% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Croda International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Croda International stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 43,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. Croda International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

