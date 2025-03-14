Short Interest in Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Expands By 212.5%

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edenred Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Edenred has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

