Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Decreases By 50.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 8.1 %

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

MHCUF traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Articles

