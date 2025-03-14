Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Decreases By 44.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 3,452,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $601,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.