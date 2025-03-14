Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Decreases By 44.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 3,452,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
