Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Declines By 84.7%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 87,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

