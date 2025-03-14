Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Declines By 84.7%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
United Health Products Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 87,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
United Health Products Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.