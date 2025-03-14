Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.24 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $182.34 million and $21.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,397.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00108797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.51 or 0.00395004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00245547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00021795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 59,873,025,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

