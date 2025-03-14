Sienna Gestion Buys 28,195 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sienna Gestion raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 622.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.53.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total value of $4,447,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. This represents a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.64 and a 200 day moving average of $219.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.06 and a 12 month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

