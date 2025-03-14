Sienna Gestion Increases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2,125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,394 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Entergy by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

