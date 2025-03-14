Sienna Gestion Purchases New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sienna Gestion acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EME opened at $372.98 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

