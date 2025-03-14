Sienna Gestion Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $8,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Shares of CAT opened at $333.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

