Sienna Gestion Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sienna Gestion lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 272,789 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Intel were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

