Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 98,840 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,840 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 149,972 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 109,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

