SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) versus Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Critical Survey

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Brand Engagement Network”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $174.89 million 1.20 -$34.59 million ($0.17) -6.38 Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 443.24 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Brand Engagement Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartRent and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 5 0 0 2.00 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 121.20%. Brand Engagement Network has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,407.54%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than SmartRent.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -12.77% -6.08% -4.15% Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38%

Volatility & Risk

SmartRent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brand Engagement Network beats SmartRent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.