Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.91. 121,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 285,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 13.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,523,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $7,395,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

